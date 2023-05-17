Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Target Price at $1,025.00

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,025.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEGXF shares. Citigroup cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($12.03) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.59) to GBX 975 ($12.21) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($13.03) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SEGRO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of SEGXF opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

