Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target at $2.50

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $135.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 399.98%. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $940,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after buying an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,708 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.