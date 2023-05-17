Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Target Price at GBX 778.89

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.89 ($9.76).

HSBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.77) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.33) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.27) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.02) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 602.40 ($7.55) on Friday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 653.80 ($8.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 572.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 555.94.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,820.22%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.93), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($419,518.11). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.