Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Target Price at $102.83

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEN. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

NYSE DEN opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. Denbury has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Denbury by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Denbury by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

