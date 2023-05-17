Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMKGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE BRMK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 988,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,436. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 128.10%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 387,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 65.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 286,982 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

