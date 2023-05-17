Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE BRMK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 988,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,436. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 128.10%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 387,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 65.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 286,982 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

