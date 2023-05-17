Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $650.65

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $650.65 and last traded at $646.04, with a volume of 280584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $641.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $270.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $628.14 and a 200 day moving average of $582.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

