BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
BRSP traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 927,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,537. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $735.49 million, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.
Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.