BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

BRSP traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 927,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,537. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $735.49 million, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

