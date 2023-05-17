Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BHFAL)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45.
About Brighthouse Financial
