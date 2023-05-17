Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 116,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.