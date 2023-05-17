Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAO traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,400. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

