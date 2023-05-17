Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 3.0 %
Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 53,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $21.22.
About Brighthouse Financial
