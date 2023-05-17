Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 million. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.95%. On average, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 110,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,580. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

