Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 13,390,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.03%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 304.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

See Also

