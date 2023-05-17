Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $34,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brady by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brady by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brady by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.