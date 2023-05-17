Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.30 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CSFB lifted their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.30.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$39.12 on Monday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$33.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

