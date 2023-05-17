Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB upped their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Boralex stock opened at C$39.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.96 and a one year high of C$51.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.89.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0597256 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

