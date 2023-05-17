Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.690-$1.723 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.79-$0.85 EPS.

Boot Barn Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. 1,613,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Boot Barn Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 138,334 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

