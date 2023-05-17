BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Shares Down 0.5%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.81 and last traded at C$14.81. Approximately 126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.89.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.47.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

