Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 3,477,322 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $31,838,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,113,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1,239.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

