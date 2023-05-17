Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Stock Price Down 21.1%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 21.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

