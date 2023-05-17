BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Price Performance
LON:BRSA opened at GBX 184.69 ($2.31) on Wednesday. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 215 ($2.69). The company has a market cap of £148.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,226.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust
