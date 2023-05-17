BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Price Performance

LON:BRSA opened at GBX 184.69 ($2.31) on Wednesday. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 215 ($2.69). The company has a market cap of £148.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,226.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Get BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.