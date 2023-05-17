Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 132,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,878. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

