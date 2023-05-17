BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $640.23. 57,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,721. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $695.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

