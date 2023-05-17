BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Stock Position Reduced by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 178,106 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

HYT opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.