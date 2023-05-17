Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 544,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 678,594 shares.The stock last traded at $15.75 and had previously closed at $14.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.81 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,882. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

