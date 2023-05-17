Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,063 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.64% of Black Hills worth $75,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $20,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Black Hills by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 458,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 237,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Hills Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NYSE:BKH opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Articles

