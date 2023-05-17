BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0081

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $24.30 million and approximately $307,422.90 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003509 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003091 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001446 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,977,484 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

