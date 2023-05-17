Bitcoin Private Market Cap Reaches $944,197.42 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $944,197.42 and approximately $3.99 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00124267 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00031229 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

