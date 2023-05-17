Bitcoin Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $518.89 billion and $650.62 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $26,779.76 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00436258 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00125725 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024703 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,376,081 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.