Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,707,000. Cummins accounts for 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 411.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.94. 91,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,602. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.