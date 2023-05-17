Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $944.41

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $944.41 and last traded at $915.06, with a volume of 229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $910.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $863.46 and its 200 day moving average is $784.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari ( NYSE:BH.A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 25th. The company reported $32.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.46 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.