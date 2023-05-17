BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Sells $1,501,902.81 in Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 618,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $1,501,902.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,227,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,281,933.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,939,414 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $4,809,746.72.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,604,426 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $4,267,773.16.

Shares of BBAI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,183,517. The company has a market cap of $344.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.81. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 4,639.70% and a negative net margin of 78.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

