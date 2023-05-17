Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.90

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$1.90. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.
Big Rock Brewery Trading Up 1.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.51.
Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of C$10.55 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
About Big Rock Brewery
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
