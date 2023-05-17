BG Investment Services Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

BG Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 2.4% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $817,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 74,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 194,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 111,058 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

