Beta Finance (BETA) Price Reaches $0.0998 on Top Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $67.57 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

