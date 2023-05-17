Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.65

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €111.65 ($121.36) and traded as high as €127.30 ($138.37). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €126.45 ($137.45), with a volume of 242,788 shares changing hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.