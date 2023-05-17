Beaumont Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $237.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

