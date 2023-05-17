Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Clement Munroe Best III Sells 1,500 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clement Munroe Best III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 279,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,375. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.57. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

