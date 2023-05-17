Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 8,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.0 %

BBWI stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. 3,026,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,267. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $94,163,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $87,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $84,383,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

