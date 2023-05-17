Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Articles

