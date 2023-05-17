Barclays Trims Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Target Price to GBX 100

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 118.18 ($1.48).

LON:VOD traded down GBX 1.13 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 82.20 ($1.03). 76,847,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,239,156. The company has a market capitalization of £22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,370.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.03. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 81.02 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.10 ($1.65).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

