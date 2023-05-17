BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BankUnited Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

BKU traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,714. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

