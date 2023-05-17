Bank OZK’s (OZK) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at 92 Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,275,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

