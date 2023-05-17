Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Trading Up 7.4%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 677,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,728,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Up 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.