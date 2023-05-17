Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,804 shares of company stock valued at $62,274,597. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of CDNS opened at $202.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.58. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

