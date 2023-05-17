Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 256,217 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,074 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 256,217 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $120.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

