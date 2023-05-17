Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,662,700 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,662,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.75% of MGIC Investment worth $28,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,716,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,797,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 118,132 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

