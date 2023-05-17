Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 127,046 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $106,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $414.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

