Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 155.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $558.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $564.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

