Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 860.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 476,810 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of eBay worth $22,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,936,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,190,000 after acquiring an additional 142,906 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

